Mary Ellen Calhoun Sheley, 90, Brockport, passed away September 14, 2019 at Penn Highlands DuBois. She was born May 15, 1929, in Chickasaw, PA; daughter of the late Merle & Marion (Jones) Brumberg.
In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husbands, Donald Calhoun and Francis "Mark" Sheley and one brother in infancy.
She is survived by three daughters Sue (David) Welsh, Cynthia (Paul) Galluzzi and Dawn (Mike) Reitz and one son Gregory (Vickie) Calhoun, five step-children, Patty (Jim) Huffman, Linda (Robert) Lundberg, Mark (Mary Kay) Sheley, Cathy (Chris) Federici and Greg (Bonnie) Sheley, seven grandchildren, fifteen great-grandchildren, two great-grandsons, numerous step grandchildren, one sister Joan (Wayne) Williams and one brother Ronald Brumberg.
Mary Ellen graduated in 1947 from Horton Township High School. She enjoyed crocheting, reading, baking and camping. For over 25 years, she enjoyed Brockway "Christmas Gatherings" at her home as the soup lady.
Memorial can be made to Lanes Mills Church, 362 Rattlesnake Rd, Brockway, PA 15824. Online condolences can be made at www.nedzafamilyfuneralhomes.com.
There will be no visiting.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Leo Nedza Funeral Home.
Published in The Courier Express on Sept. 22, 2019