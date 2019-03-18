Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary "Sue" (Hollen) Erlandson. View Sign

Mary "Sue" (Hollen) Erlandson, age 60, of E. Pinecrest Lane in Brookville, PA, passed away quietly in her sleep during the early morning hours of Sunday, March 17, 2019, in the comfort of her own home.

She was born on September 3, 1958 to Theodore and Teresa (Lorenzon) Hollen in Vincenza, Italy; while Theodore survives her, her mother preceded her in passing. She graduated from Weisbaden High School in Germany. During her Sophomore year in high school she met Ernest A. Erlandson Jr. Just a few short years later, on September 24, 1976, she married Ernie in Ligonier, PA. She continued her education through a few different colleges and universities, earning 180 college credits while following her husband in his career path in the military. Sue worked locally in Brookville for many years with Medi Home Health. She spent ten years in sales, and an additional ten years as manager. She also worked many years at Ethan Allen Furniture while they lived in Philadelphia. More than her various jobs, she loved being a homemaker for her husband and boys. She was a wonderful mother, grandmother, and wife. She lived her life to the fullest while whole heartedly loving her kids, grandkids, and everyone she ever met. Her smile was infectious and her faith in God never wavered; even as the cancer she fought these last six years slowly attacked her. She fought the good fight and chose to meet her maker on her own terms. Humbly, she left this earth. She most likely could not comprehend the impact she had on everyone she knew. She will be loved and missed terribly by her adoring family and friends. She leaves never wasting a day, treating them all as gifts.

Sue was a member of the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Brookville, PA, and a member of the Pinecrest Country Club.

In addition to her husband Ernie, Sue is survived by two sons, Michael (Sandy) Erlandson of Colorado Springs, John (Lindsey) Erlandson of Budd Lake, NJ; two sisters, Edi Nesmith of New Florence, PA, Sonya Adams of New Florence, PA; and six grandchildren: Carlie, Michael Jr., Gabriel, Tessa, Maisie, and Dylan.

Family and friends will be received on Thursday, March 21, 2019, from 5 – 8 p.m., at the McKinney – d'Argy Funeral Home, ltd, 345 Main St., Brookville PA, 15825. A Funeral Mass of Christian Burial will take place on Friday, March 22, 2019, at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 120 Graham Ave., Brookville PA, 15825, beginning at 10:00 a.m., and officiated by Father William Laska. Interment will take place at Arlington National Cemetery; date for final interment will be announced at a later time.

Memorial contributions may be made in her name to Penn Highlands Community Nurses Hospice, 757 Johnsonburg Rd., Suite 200, St. Marys, PA 15857; the care and dignity they provided gave Sue and her family great comfort.

