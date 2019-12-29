|
Mary Frances Boozer, 80, of McKeesport, formerly of Brookville, passed away Thursday, December 26, 2019, at John J. Kane Regional Center McKeesport.
She was born May 20, 1939, in Branchton, Pa., the daughter of the late Michael Robert Keller and Frances (Kelly) Keller.
Mrs. Boozer was a retired desk clerk from the Super 8 Motel in Brookville and was a member of Trinity Point Church of God in Clarion.
Surviving are her daughter, Debra L. (Paul) Fiumara of McKeesport, a son, Edward C. (Marcia) Burzair of Rockwall, Texas, and three grandchildren, Isabella Burzair, Ashley and Philip Fiumara.
She was preceded in death by her parents and a brother, Michael Lee Keller.
Friends will be received at Young Funeral Home, Ltd., 127 W. Jefferson St., Butler, on Monday, December 30, 2019, from 2-4 p.m. and 6 p.m. until time of service at 7 p.m. with her Pastor Bruce Wilson officiating.
Private interment in the St. Anthony Cemetery in Harrisville.
Contributions may be made to the , 444 Liberty Ave. #1300, Pittsburgh, PA 15222 or World Vision, 210 Overlook Dr., Sewickley, PA 15143.
Published in The Courier Express on Dec. 29, 2019