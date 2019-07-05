Mary G. Cacchio, age 90, of 31 N. Park Avenue, Meadville, PA, formerly of Reynoldsville, PA, died on Tuesday, July 2, 2019, at Wesbury United Methodist Home.
Born August 30, 1928 in Reynoldsville, she was the daughter of the late Leonard and Michilena (Lostorito) Cacchio.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her three sisters Carrie Parulo, Ann Cacchio, Jennie Toth and her four brothers Benjamin Cacchio, Joseph Cacchio, Donald Cacchio and Nicholas Cacchio.
She is survived by several nieces and nephews.
Friends will be received on Saturday, July 6, 2019, from 10 a.m. – 11 a.m., at St. Mary's Catholic Church, 607 E. Main Street, Reynoldsville, PA 15851. A Mass of Christian Burial will immediately follow, beginning at 11 a.m. with Father William Barron officiating. Burial will be in St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery, Reynoldsville.
Memorial donations may be made to St. Mary's Catholic Church.
All funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Snyder-d'Argy Funeral Home, 206 E. Main St., Reynoldsville, PA. Online condolences and other information may be found by visiting www.snyderdargy.com
Published in The Courier Express on July 5, 2019