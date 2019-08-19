|
|
Mary Jane Rupert, age 95, of DuBois, PA, died Saturday, August 17, 2019 at Penn Highlands DuBois Hospital.
Born January 2, 1924 in Fernandago, PA, she was the daughter of the late Bill and Mary Ann (Cridler) Wymer.
She graduated in 1942 from Brady Township High School.
On July 16, 1946 she married her husband of 66 years, James W. Rupert. He preceded her in death on September 10, 2003.
As a young woman, she worked at Gray Printing and the Meter Works in DuBois. She was a talented seamstress who enjoyed making draperies. She was a homemaker and loved to bake for family, friends, neighbors and the church.
Mary Jane was active in Young at Heart and the Vivian Brown Sunday School Class at the First United Methodist Church. She had a generous spirit and was always doing something for family and anyone she met who might need a little boost. Heaven has another angel. She was a wonderful mother and grandmother.
She is survived by her children, Sherry McClure of DuBois, PA, Jim Rupert of Brookville, PA, and Jayne Bertram of DuBois, PA; and five grandchildren: Scott McClure, Josh Rupert, Shannon Rupert, Ashley Bertram, and Marielle Bertram.
She was preceded in death by her brother, Bill Wymer, Jr. and her grandson Michael Whitmore.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, August 21, 2019 from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Baronick Funeral Home and Crematorium, Inc., DuBois.
A funeral service will be held on Wednesday afternoon at 3 p.m. from the funeral home with Pastor Brett Dinger officiating.
Burial will be in Morningside Cemetery.
Memorials may be sent to Lakeside United Methodist Church, 420 First St., DuBois, PA 15801.
Online condolences may be sent to www.baronickfuneralhome.com
Published in The Courier Express on Aug. 19, 2019