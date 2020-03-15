|
|
Mary Katherine (Weilacher) Courcy, age 68, of Brockport, Pa., died on Friday, March 13, 2020, at her residence.
Born on January 23, 1952, in DuBois, Pa., she was the daughter of the late Fred and Virginia Long Weilacher. Retired, Mary had been employed as a baker at Publix Bakery while she was a resident of Florida. She also was a homemaker. Mary was a very spiritual person who enjoyed going to the numerous churches in the area. She also enjoyed going to yard sales, auctions and most importantly, spending time with her family.
She is survived by her companion of 36 years, James W. Ullery; two daughters, Valerie (David) Dinges of Arlington, Va., and Margaret Courcy of Brookville, Pa.; two sisters, Carol (Richard) Osborne of Sugar Grove, Pa., and Barbara Himes of Brockway; a sister-in-law, Sandra Fubelli of Belleview, Fla.; four grandchildren: Seth, Luke, and Sofia Dinges and Jacob Sepulveda. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews as well as by the Lee family of Maine.
In addition to her parents she is also preceded in death by a sister, Peggy Johns, and three brothers, Delbert, James and Charles Weilacher. A Memorial Service will be announced at a later date. The Carlson-Shugarts Funeral Home Inc. of Brockway is handling the arrangements. Memorial donations may be made to the Hahne Cancer Center 100 Hospital Avenue DuBois, PA 15801. online condolences may be left at csfhinc.com
Published in The Courier Express on Mar. 15, 2020