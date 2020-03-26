Home

Mary Kathryn Hrinya


1945 - 2020
Mary Kathryn Hrinya Obituary
Mary Kathryn Hrinya, age 75, of Creation Drive, DuBois, PA, died on Tuesday, March 24, at her residence surrounded by her family.

Born on March 4, 1945, in DuBois, PA, she was the daughter of the late John and Kathryn Slattery Hrinya.

Retired, Mary managed the Dialysis Unit at UPMC-Presbyterian Hospital in Pittsburgh, where she was also very active and involved in the Renal Round Table. She was Catholic by faith. Mary had a passion for jewelry and enjoyed shopping and searching for unique pieces. She also enjoyed reading and spending time with the girls.

She is survived by her sister, Margaret "Peggy" Hrinya of DuBois; an aunt, Lois Slattery, also of DuBois; an uncle, Leo (Eleanor) Hrinya of Seneca, PA; numerous cousins and her special friends, the Morrison family of Brockway.

Due to the current Coronavirus Pandemic a private family viewing will be held and a private Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated with Fr. Leo Gallina presiding. Burial will follow in St. Tobias Cemetery. Once the public restrictions are lifted, a public Memorial Mass will be celebrated. Memorial donations may be made to the or UPMC-Presbyterian Renal Unit. The Carlson-Shugarts Funeral Home Inc. in Brockway is handling the arrangements. online condolences may be left at csfhinc.com
Published in The Courier Express from Mar. 26 to Mar. 27, 2020
