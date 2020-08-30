Mary Kaye Gonerto, 73, Northern Cambria, formerly of Luthersburg, passed away August 28, 2020.



Born October 29, 1946, in Spangler, the daughter of Frank and Goldie (Wagner) Corio.



Preceded in death by parents and loving husband, Larry Dean Gontero, who died July 7, 2018; and brother-in-law, Roger Spanella. Survived by siblings, Barbara Spanella, N.Cambria; Joseph (Shirley) Corio, Burnside, Frank (Diane) Corio, Cherry Tree; and Lori (Jim) Rajnish, N. Cambria. Also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.



Retired teacher from DuBois Area School District. No viewing or services at the request of the deceased. Interment, North Barnesboro Cemetery.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store