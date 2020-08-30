1/
Mary Kaye Gonerto
1946 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mary Kaye Gonerto, 73, Northern Cambria, formerly of Luthersburg, passed away August 28, 2020.

Born October 29, 1946, in Spangler, the daughter of Frank and Goldie (Wagner) Corio.

Preceded in death by parents and loving husband, Larry Dean Gontero, who died July 7, 2018; and brother-in-law, Roger Spanella. Survived by siblings, Barbara Spanella, N.Cambria; Joseph (Shirley) Corio, Burnside, Frank (Diane) Corio, Cherry Tree; and Lori (Jim) Rajnish, N. Cambria. Also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.

Retired teacher from DuBois Area School District. No viewing or services at the request of the deceased. Interment, North Barnesboro Cemetery.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Courier Express from Aug. 30 to Aug. 31, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved