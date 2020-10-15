1/1
Mary L. Marando
1933 - 2020
Mary L. Marando, age 87 formerly of Orient Ave., DuBois, PA died Tuesday, October 13, 2020 at the DuBois Nursing Home.

Born on June 25, 1933 in DuBois, PA, she was the daughter of the late Harry L. and Mary A. (Poulfka) Marando.

Mary retired in 1992 after 39 years of service as an operator for Bell of Pennsylvania.

She was a member of St. Catherine of Siena Roman Catholic Church and the Bell Telephone Pioneers

She is survived by two nieces, Mary Grecco of DuBois, PA and Christine Arnold of Harrisburg, PA; three nephews, Chet Paulinellie of Walnut Creek, CA, Frank Marando of Colden, NY, and John Marando of East Amhurst, NY.

She was preceded in death by one sister, Gloria Paulinellie; two brothers, Harry and Joseph Marando; and a nephew, Harry Marando.

Visitation will be on Saturday, October 17, 2020 from 8:30 until 9:30 a.m. from the Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium, Inc.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, October 17, 2020 at 10 a.m. from St. Catherine of Siena Roman Catholic Church with Msgr. Richard Siefer as celebrant.

Burial will follow in St. Catherine Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made to DuBois Central Catholic, P.O. Box 567, DuBois, PA 15801.

Online condolences can be sent to www.baronickfuneralhome.com.

Published in The Courier Express on Oct. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
17
Visitation
08:30 - 09:30 AM
Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium
OCT
17
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
St. Catherine of Siena Roman Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium
211 S Main St
Du Bois, PA 15801
(814) 371-2040
