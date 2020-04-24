|
Mary Louise Kieffer, age 87 of DuBois, PA, died Tuesday, April 21, 2020, at Penn Highlands DuBois Hospital.
Born on September 5, 1932, in Somerset, PA, she was the daughter of the late Paul Franklin Kieffer, Sr. and Freda Brown Michaels Kieffer.
She was a carpenter at Babcock Lumber Company in St. Marys, PA for many years.
Mary Louise is survived by 2 daughters (Vonda Lee Geci Morris & her husband Jay of Hampton, VA and Christine Geci Mottern of DuBois, PA), 4 grandchildren (Allisha Morris Haines & Zachary Morris and Michael & Danielle Mottern), 3 great grandchildren (Dakota Leigh Haines, Tanner Mason Haines & Nathaniel Ray Morris), 2 brothers (James C. Kieffer & his wife Myra of Woodbridge, VA and D. Bruce Kieffer of Spotsylvania, VA), 1 niece (Gale Lynn Kieffer) and 2 nephews (Jamie & Bruce Kieffer).
She was preceded in death by 1 brother (Paul Franklin Kieffer, Jr. and his wife Vonda Lancaster Kieffer) and 1 nephew (Paul Franklin Kieffer III).
There will be no public visitation.
A funeral service will be held at the convenience of the family.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium, Inc.
Memorials may be made to Alzheimer's Society, 2835 E. Carson Street, Suite 200, Pittsburgh, PA 15203.
Online condolences can be sent to www.baronickfuneral.com.
Published in The Courier Express from Apr. 24 to Apr. 25, 2020