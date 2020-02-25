|
Mary M. Young, of Harmony Road, Punxsutawney, Pa., went home to the Lord on Friday, February 21, 2020.
Mary was born on April 22, 1926, in Reynoldsville, Pa. She was a daughter of the late Leo C. and Mary C. (Hetrick) Biggie. She grew up in Reynoldsville and graduated from Reynoldsville High School with the Class of 1944.
She married Donald D. Young of Punxsutawney on February 10, 1945. Mary was the bookkeeper for her husband Don's construction business, she worked from home so she could take care of her seven children and numerous nieces and nephews. Mary loved the holidays, and her home was always decorated inside and out for whatever holiday it was. Mary was an avid bowler for many years winning many trophies. She also enjoyed reading, singing, yodeling and scratching her lottery tickets.
She was a member of the SSCD Church and was very involved in church functions. She was a member of the Blue Army of Fatima, CD of A and the church choir. Mary Loved the Sacred Heart and the Blessed Virgin Mary saying many rosaries a day.
Mary is survived by her seven children: Violet (Ed) Gliot of Hummelstown, Pa., Don "Bruz" Young, Jr. of Punxsutawney, Linda Kucharski of Punxsutawney, Tim (Joanne) Young of Punxsutawney, Katrina Young (Pat) of Brookville, Steve (Sherry) Young of Reynoldsville, and Ernie (Sherrie) Young of Rossiter; 15 grandchildren; 28 great-grandchildren; one brother, Leo Biggie of North Carolina; two sisters, Cathryn (Jim) Troutman of Punxsutawney, Adda Meterko of Delancey; and sister in-law, Judy (John) Biggie of Reynoldsville. She is also survived by sister in-law Audrey Young and brother in-law Richard (Mary Alice) Young.
She was preceded in death by her husband Don, her parents, brother, John Biggie and sisters, Rita Spack and Jane Ann Spak.
Mary always said, "In the garden of life there are many flowers." Thank you for blooming in her heart and life.
Friends were received Monday, February 24, 2020 at Shumaker Funeral Home, Inc., Punxsutawney. A funeral mass was held at Saints Cosmos and Damian Catholic Church, celebrated by Monsignor Joseph Riccardo.
Interment followed at Calvary Cemetery.
Published in The Courier Express on Feb. 25, 2020