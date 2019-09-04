|
Mary Margaret Snyder Huffman Osborn Lingenfelter, age 87, of Harborcreek, peacefully went home to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, while in the company of her loving family, on Tuesday, September 3, 2019, following a lengthy illness. Mary was born in Punxsutawney, PA on October 6, 1931, daughter of the late Oran and Nellie (Shaffer) Snyder.
Mary was a woman of deep faith and demonstrated that faith in the love and care of her family and neighbors. She was a hard-working woman; more often than not working three jobs at any given time all while raising and keeping tabs on her 11 children. Mary owned and operated one of the area's first personal adult care boarding homes for many years. Prior to that, she had also been employed as a district supervisor for the former Dutchmaid Clothing Co.
She was a long-time member of the North East Church of God where she enjoyed singing in the choir and teaching Sunday School. Mary also loved to cook and bake and was the beloved matriarch of her large and ever-growing family. She was never happier than being able to mother and nurture her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, Mary was preceded in death by three husbands: Melvin Huffman, Harry Osborn and Franklin "Glaze" Lingenfelter. She was also preceded in death by two grandchildren: Jacquelyn Michelle Warren Hodges and Nicolai Appas Reiman; one great-grandson, Ronald "Bubba" Rossman; two sisters: Ethel "Getty" Minnich and Dorothy "Dot" Boddorf; three brothers: Clarence "Tig", Jack and Wendall "Dick" Snyder and one infant sister, Shirley Snyder.
Survivors include her 11 children: Sharon Earl (Charlie) of Harborcreek, Janice Story of Erie, Linda Hoyt (Steve) of Ontario, NY, Sherry Mishik of Wesleyville, Cindy Klakamp (John) of Boyds, MD, Beth Osborn (Gerry) of North East, Tina Reiman (Brock) of Canton, OH, Tom Osborn of Wattsburg, Richard "Doug" Osborn (Melissa) of Harborcreek, Kathy Simanowski (Mike) of Warren, PA and Aimee Osborn of Palmer, AK; one sister, Bonnie McAninch of Washington State; two brothers: Robert "Bob" Snyder of Hubbard, OH and Bernard "Slug" Snyder (Dorie) of Sligo, PA; 36 grandchildren, 52 great-grandchildren; one great, great-grandchild and many nieces and nephews.
Family and friends may call at the Dusckas-Taylor Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc., 5151 Buffalo Rd. (at Hannon Rd. in Harborcreek Twp.), on Friday from 2 p.m. until the time of the Funeral Service to be conducted there at 5 p.m. by Pastor Jim Hodge of Harborcreek Community Church. Mary will be laid to rest on Saturday at Mt. Zion Cemetery in New Bethlehem, PA, following a committal service there at 1 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Brevellier Village, 5416 East Lake Rd., Erie, PA 16511 or to the – Erie Unit, 2115 W. 38th St., Erie, PA 16508.
