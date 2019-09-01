|
|
Mary Margaret (Shaffer) Raybuck, 82, entered the Gates of Heaven on August 30, 2019 while at home.
Born September 4, 1936 to Howard Emanuel and Beryl Evelyn (Snyder) Shaffer in Emerickville, PA. Her father moved the family to the farm in Hormtown where she grew up with her sisters, Evelyn Joyce and Sara Louise. She helped her father on the farm milking cows, and doing chores before going to school, which she had to walk a mile to catch the bus for. She attended DuBois School and her senior year she was a Majorette. Mary Margaret learned how to knit and crochet from her grandma Ida Snyder, and has made many sweaters, doilies, afghans, and pillows. She also did embroidery. She was in 4-H and learned to sew and made many outfits for her and her daughter. Mary Margaret taught herself how to play piano and played for church services and weddings. After high school, Mary worked at Cameron Mfg. until she got married. She met her husband Ronald at a square dance at the Hormtown Community Center. They were wed February 10, 1956, and had four children, Donald, Daniel, David, and Debra. Mary Margaret wasn't just a farmer's wife; she was a farmer also! She loved being outdoors and driving tractors. She helped milk cows and doctored them when they were sick and even sewed up some newborn calves. She helped with potatoes and during the early years she would cook a full course meal for lunch and take it out to the field for the crew that was there helping to dig potatoes. She loved to garden and canned what she grew. She would also order bushels of peaches to be canned as well. Her garden also had flowers and one of her favorites were sunflowers. She loved to watch the birds in her bird feeders. In her "spare" time from farming and raising children she was a bartender at The Boathouse and Behind the Moon as well as the Pine Inn. Mary Margaret started hunting with her dad at the age of 16 and continued to hunt with Ron after they were married. In 2002 she shot her 40th deer, an 11-point buck, the biggest she had ever shot. She got it with one shot and that is how she got the nickname "Dead Eye" from Ron.
Mary Margaret is survived by one sister, Evelyn Joyce (John) Fleming; three sons, Donald (Diana) Raybuck of Reynoldsville, Daniel Raybuck of Brockway, David Raybuck of Brockway; one daughter, Debra (Peter) Drall of Reynoldsville; seven grandchildren: Kalee (Ricky) Ennis, Paul (Sabrina) Raybuck, Peter S. (Aubrey) Drall, Alexander Drall, Zachery Drall, Michael Drall, Amy Copenhaven; and five great-grandchildren: Emilee and Tyler Raybuck, Braydon Raybuck, Aubrey Copenhaven, and Mason Plummer.
In addition to her parents Mary Margaret is preceded in death by her husband, Ronald Raybuck; a sister, Sara Dishong; and a daughter-in-law, Laurie Raybuck.
Family and friends will be received on Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019, from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. at the Snyder – d'Argy Funeral Home, 206 E. Main Street, Reynoldsville, PA 15851. A funeral service will follow immediately after at 2 p.m. also at the funeral home and officiated by Pastors Dave and Emily Koehler. Interment will take place at Beechwoods Cemetery, Falls Creek, Jefferson Co., PA.
Published in The Courier Express on Sept. 1, 2019