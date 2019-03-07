Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary Patricia Mooney. View Sign



Born on October 22, 1931, in Johnsonburg, PA, she was the daughter of the late Harold E. and Margaret (McCarthy) Duffy.

On April 30, 1966, she married her husband of 52 years F. Joseph Mooney. He survives.

Pat taught Business Education at both the Brockway and DuBois Area School Districts as well as the DuBois Business College.

She was a member of St. Tobias Roman Catholic Church where she was a member of the Rosary Society. Pat was an avid knitter and painted ceramics in her spare time. Her greatest joy came from spending time with her grandchildren. She was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother.

Pat is survived by one son, Joe "Duffy" Mooney and his wife Anne; one daughter, PJ Mooney Malnar and her husband Mark; and grandchildren: Kathryne, Nora and Leo Mooney and Jack and Kathleen "Coco" Malnar, all of Cleveland, OH. She is also survived by three brothers, James E. Duffy and wife Marjorie, Harold Duffy and wife Carol and Duane Duffy and wife Barb, all of whom grew up in Johnsonburg, PA.

There will be no public viewing.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, March 9, 2019, at 10 a.m. from St. Tobias Roman Catholic Church with Msgr. Charles Kaza as celebrant.

Burial will be in St. Tobias Cemetery.

The Baronick Funeral Home and Crematorium, Inc., is in charge of arrangements.

Memorials may be placed with a .

Online condolences can be sent to Mary Patricia "Pat" Mooney, age 87, of Water Street in Brockway, PA, died Wednesday, March 6, 2019 at Highland View Healthcare.Born on October 22, 1931, in Johnsonburg, PA, she was the daughter of the late Harold E. and Margaret (McCarthy) Duffy.On April 30, 1966, she married her husband of 52 years F. Joseph Mooney. He survives.Pat taught Business Education at both the Brockway and DuBois Area School Districts as well as the DuBois Business College.She was a member of St. Tobias Roman Catholic Church where she was a member of the Rosary Society. Pat was an avid knitter and painted ceramics in her spare time. Her greatest joy came from spending time with her grandchildren. She was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother.Pat is survived by one son, Joe "Duffy" Mooney and his wife Anne; one daughter, PJ Mooney Malnar and her husband Mark; and grandchildren: Kathryne, Nora and Leo Mooney and Jack and Kathleen "Coco" Malnar, all of Cleveland, OH. She is also survived by three brothers, James E. Duffy and wife Marjorie, Harold Duffy and wife Carol and Duane Duffy and wife Barb, all of whom grew up in Johnsonburg, PA.There will be no public viewing.A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, March 9, 2019, at 10 a.m. from St. Tobias Roman Catholic Church with Msgr. Charles Kaza as celebrant.Burial will be in St. Tobias Cemetery.The Baronick Funeral Home and Crematorium, Inc., is in charge of arrangements.Memorials may be placed with a .Online condolences can be sent to www.baronickfuneralhome.com. Funeral Home Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium

211 S Main St

Du Bois , PA 15801

(814) 371-2040 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in The Courier Express on Mar. 7, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Courier Express Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations