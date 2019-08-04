|
|
Mary Pearl Fiedor, 100, of Hoovertown Road, Penfield, died Sunday, July 28, 2019 at the DuBois Village. A daughter of the late Stanton and Josephine (Pontious) Overturf, she was born on June 27, 1919 at home, on the family farm in Penfield. On July 3, 1948 she married Andrew Fiedor, who predeceased her on September 13, 2011.
Mary is survived by: four children, Joe (Jeffrie Ann) Fiedor of Cody, WY, Jim (Mary Ann) Fiedor of Penfield, Earl Fiedor of Penfield and Karen Fiedor of Florida; seven grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
The last surviving member of her immediate family, she was preceded in death by: her parents; her husband; a son, Elvin Fiedor; four brothers, Roy, Walter, Wallace and Earl Overturf; and four sisters, Verna Ecklund, Vernice Nelson, Alice Beck and Edna Williams.
Mary lived and worked on the family farm for most of her life while raising her family and working at Brockway Glass for 23 years, retiring in 1994. She enjoyed gardening and quilt making.
At Mary's request there will be no visitation and no public services.
The family suggests memorials to the or the Penfield United Methodist Church and will be accepting online condolences at www.nedzafamilyfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Courier Express on Aug. 4, 2019