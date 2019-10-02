|
|
Mary Ruth Larimer, 99, passed away Tuesday, October 1, 2019 at Cedarbrook Nursing Home in Allentown, PA.
Born December 25, 1919, in Falls Creek, she was the daughter of the late Albert E. and Mary Mae (Hadden) Wayland.
In March 1938, she married Vincent M. Larimer in Maryland. He preceded her in death in 1995.
Mary Ruth previously worked for BF Goodrich and Rockwell before becoming a homemaker. She was a talented seamstress and wonderful cook and baker. Mary Ruth enjoyed traveling and working around her home. She was Protestant by faith.
Mary Ruth is survived by two children, Eugene M. Larimer, Allentown, and Caroline (Lynwood) Etchberger, Reading; grandchildren, Cheryle, Lisa, Kelly, Richard, and William; seven great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; a sister, Edna Jones, DuBois, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, sisters, Velma Broker, Beulah Kerestes, Helen Heist, and Catherine Ament, a brother, Robert Wayland, and a daughter-in-law, Shirley Larimer.
Friends and family will be received Friday, October 4, 2019 from 11:30 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. at the Adamson Funeral Chapel, Inc. Following Friday's visitation, a funeral service will be held at 1:30 p.m. from the funeral chapel with Pastor Charles Lee officiating. Interment will be in Lakelawn Memorial Park.
Memorial donations may be made to the organization of the donor's choice.
Published in The Courier Express on Oct. 2, 2019