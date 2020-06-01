Maryann Kunselman, 72, of Ridgway, died early morning on Friday, May 29, 2020, at the Dubois Nursing Home. She held many different jobs in her life, most recently as a home health care giver in the Elk County area.
At Maryann's request, a Celebration of Life will commemorate her life, at Parker Dam State Park in Penfield, PA, on June, 28th 2020 at 1:00 p.m. All friends and family of Maryann are encouraged to attend and share stories of this wonderful woman's life.
Published in The Courier Express from Jun. 1 to Jun. 2, 2020.