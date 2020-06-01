Maryann Kunselman
Maryann Kunselman, 72, of Ridgway, died early morning on Friday, May 29, 2020, at the Dubois Nursing Home. She held many different jobs in her life, most recently as a home health care giver in the Elk County area.

At Maryann's request, a Celebration of Life will commemorate her life, at Parker Dam State Park in Penfield, PA, on June, 28th 2020 at 1:00 p.m. All friends and family of Maryann are encouraged to attend and share stories of this wonderful woman's life.

Published in The Courier Express from Jun. 1 to Jun. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Furlong Funeral Home
50 Broad St
Summerville, PA 15864
(814) 856-2550
