Home

POWERED BY

Services
Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium
211 S Main St
Du Bois, PA 15801
(814) 371-2040
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 2, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium
211 S Main St
Du Bois, PA 15801
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019
10:00 AM
Sabula United Methodist Church
Resources
More Obituaries for MaryJane Volosky
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MaryJane Volosky


1945 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
MaryJane Volosky Obituary
MaryJane Volosky, age 74, of Sabula, died on Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019 at her residence.
She was born on March 27, 1945, in Abington, Mass., a daughter of the late Louis and Mary Elizabeth (Donovan) Keenan.
Mary Jane is survived by her husband, Ferdinand "Fred" Volosky of Sabula. They were married on Nov. 15, 1969 in Abington, Mass.
She was a Licensed Practical Nurse and retired from the DuBois Area School District Nursing Department at the Juniata Elementary School. Previous to that she worked for DRMC Home Health and the maternity ward.
MaryJane was a member of the Sabula United Methodist Church, and a life member the North Point Volunteer Fire Company.
She was extremely proud of both of her children and that her son, Michael, retired from the U.S. Air Force with 20 years of service.
She is survived by her sons, Michael F. Volosky and Mark G. Volosky and his wife, Brittany, all of Sabula; four grandchildren: Zachary J. Volosky, Jillian Grace, and Dominic and Owen Volosky. Three brothers: Neil Keenan and his wife Sue, Jack Keenan and Peter Keenan and his husband Mark, and many beloved nieces and nephews also survive.
In addition to her parents, MaryJane was preceded in death by her brother, Mark Keenan and a sister, Maureen Kittleson.
Friends will be received on Monday, Dec. 2, 2019, from 5-8 p.m. from the Baronick Funeral Home and Crematorium, Inc., DuBois.
Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019 at 10 a.m. from the Sabula United Methodist Church with Pastor Butch Brunner officiating.
Memorial donations may be made to the North Point Volunteer Fire Company, 1403 Treasure Lake, DuBois, PA 15801.
Online condolences can be made to www.baronickfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Courier Express on Dec. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of MaryJane's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -