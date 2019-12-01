|
|
MaryJane Volosky, age 74, of Sabula, died on Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019 at her residence.
She was born on March 27, 1945, in Abington, Mass., a daughter of the late Louis and Mary Elizabeth (Donovan) Keenan.
Mary Jane is survived by her husband, Ferdinand "Fred" Volosky of Sabula. They were married on Nov. 15, 1969 in Abington, Mass.
She was a Licensed Practical Nurse and retired from the DuBois Area School District Nursing Department at the Juniata Elementary School. Previous to that she worked for DRMC Home Health and the maternity ward.
MaryJane was a member of the Sabula United Methodist Church, and a life member the North Point Volunteer Fire Company.
She was extremely proud of both of her children and that her son, Michael, retired from the U.S. Air Force with 20 years of service.
She is survived by her sons, Michael F. Volosky and Mark G. Volosky and his wife, Brittany, all of Sabula; four grandchildren: Zachary J. Volosky, Jillian Grace, and Dominic and Owen Volosky. Three brothers: Neil Keenan and his wife Sue, Jack Keenan and Peter Keenan and his husband Mark, and many beloved nieces and nephews also survive.
In addition to her parents, MaryJane was preceded in death by her brother, Mark Keenan and a sister, Maureen Kittleson.
Friends will be received on Monday, Dec. 2, 2019, from 5-8 p.m. from the Baronick Funeral Home and Crematorium, Inc., DuBois.
Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019 at 10 a.m. from the Sabula United Methodist Church with Pastor Butch Brunner officiating.
Memorial donations may be made to the North Point Volunteer Fire Company, 1403 Treasure Lake, DuBois, PA 15801.
Online condolences can be made to www.baronickfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Courier Express on Dec. 1, 2019