Matthew Paul Levanduski, 35, of Harrisburg and formerly of Weedville, died unexpectedly, Sunday, November 24, 2019. A son of Edward "Buzzy" and Mary (Tesauro) Levanduski of Weedville, he was born on May 12, 1984.
Along with his parents, Matthew is survived by his grandmothers, Janice Tesauro and Josephine Levanduski, both of Force; a sister, Ashley Levanduski of Philipsburg; and his aunts, Michaeline Tesauro of Force and Joyce Baughman of St. Marys.
He was preceded in death by his grandfathers, Michael Tesauro and Edward Levanduski.
Living most of his life in Bennetts Valley, he was a member of the Weedville United Methodist Church. He enjoyed golf, billiards, bowling and was an avid Tampa Bay Buccaneers fan. For the past three years he worked as a Bar Manager for Ted's Bar & Grill of Harrisburg.
Visitation will be held today, Friday, Nov. 29, 2019 from 5 – 8 p.m. and again on Saturday from 10 – 11 a.m. at the Ralph M. Geer Funeral Home of Penfield, Pa.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, November 30, 2019, at the funeral home with Pastor Missy Smith.
Interment will take place in the Mt. Zion Cemetery of Weedville, Pa.
The family will be accepting condolences and donations toward funeral expenses at www.nedzafamilyfuneralhomes.com.
