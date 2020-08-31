Maureen London, 74, of Ebensburg, native of DuBois, passed away August 28, 2020, at UPMC Altoona Hospital. Born January 20, 1946, in DuBois, the daughter of Francis and Edith Pyne.



Preceded in death by parents; first husband, Wayne Hamilton; second husband, William London; and six siblings. Survived by son, Jeff (Deanna) Hamilton, Altoona; Kimberly Hamilton, Hollidaysburg; four grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren. Also survived by sister, Barb Heffner, DuBois.



Maureen was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother who cherished time with her family. She enjoyed crafting, making homemade candies and decorating for the holidays. She will be fondly remembered as a wonderful cook, especially her Italian food specialties.



Honoring her request, there will be no public viewing or visitation. A graveside service will be held for the family in Reynoldsville Cemetery. Moriconi Funeral Home, Inc., Northern Cambria in charge of arrangements.

