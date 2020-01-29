|
Long time Brockway resident Maurice Julia Prendergast, age 83, died peacefully on Sunday, January 26, 2020, after a short illness.
She is preceded in death by her father William Prendergast and her mother Agnes Greenalch Prendergast. She is also preceded in death by a sister, Noreen known fondly as Billie. She was the last of her immediate family, having never married and no children. She is survived by several cousins.
Maurice, a 1954 graduate of Brockway High School, spent a short time in North Dakota helping at the St. Joseph Indian school. Maurice returned to Brockway preferring the small community and living out her life at the family home at 1533 E. Main Street until two years ago when she downsized.
Maurice was a member of St. Tobias Catholic Church, the Rosary Society, Catholic Daughters of America and was a member of the Brockway Historical Society.
Friends will be received on Friday, January 31st from 9:30 a.m. till 10:45 a.m. in the Chapel at St. Tobias Church. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. with Fr. Leo Gallina presiding. Burial will follow in St. Tobias Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to St. Tobias Church 1135 Hewitt Street, Brockway, PA 15824.
The Carlson-Shugarts Funeral Home Inc. is handling the arrangements.
Published in The Courier Express on Jan. 29, 2020