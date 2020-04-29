|
Maurice R. "Maury" Peace, of West Bend, passed away in the evening hours of Monday, April 27, 2020, at Lawlis Family Hospice in Mequon. He was 85 years old.
Maury was born in Troutville, PA on April 30, 1934, son of Maurice Peace and Elizabeth Freeman Peace. He grew up in Troutville and graduated from Sykesville High School with the Class of 1952. After high school, he attended Penn State University, graduating with a bachelor's degree in Forestry.
On June 1, 1957, he married Helen Muth in Troutville, Pennsylvania.
Maury proudly served his country in the United States Army for 2 years, where he was stationed in Germany.
Maury worked as a Forester for the US Department of Forestry for 31 years, retiring in 1988. After retirement he purchased Rappold's Florist and turned it into Countryside Floral and Garden Center in Grafton. He also started Maury's Lawn Service.
He is a long-time member of Community United Methodist Church in Cedarburg. Maury enjoyed hunting, fishing, taking really long walks and especially gardening. He cherished serving his community, helping with cancer walks and mentoring troubled youth. Maury and Helen truly enjoyed spending time with their four grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. His family describes him as a loving and caring husband, father, grandpa and great-grandpa who will be missed dearly and cherished in our hearts.
He is survived by his wife Helen of Cedarburg, three children: Deborah (Richard) Dries, David (Jane) Peace and Karen (Keith) Verhaalen, all of West Bend. He is further survived by four grandchildren: Chris (Herly) Dries of Milwaukee, Sarah (Karl) Halterman of Ft. Rucker, AL, Jason Verhaalen and Michelle (Corey) Morbeck, both of West Bend, two great-grandchildren Hailey and Hannah Halterman, his brother Ralph (Giesla) Peace of Pennsylvania, brother-in-law Ralph (Ruth) Srock of Pennsylvania and sister-in-law Beckie Kapetanis of Georgia, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Maury is preceded in death by his parents and his niece Rhonda Peace.
Funeral services celebrating Maury's life will take place at Community Methodist Church at a later date.
Memorials suggested to Community United Methodist Church in Cedarburg.
Memorials suggested to Community United Methodist Church in Cedarburg.
Published in The Courier Express from Apr. 29 to Apr. 30, 2020