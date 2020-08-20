1/1
Max A. Bryan
1926 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Max's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Max A. Bryan, 94, of Reynoldsville, PA, passed away on August 19, 2020, at the DuBois Village. He was born on February 12, 1926, and attended Reynoldsville schools before joining the US Navy during World War II.

Following his discharge from the Navy, he married Roseanne Stanley of Reynoldsville in 1947 and they remained together until she passed away in 1993. Max's second wife, Nelda (Peters) Bryan, resides at the DuBois Village. Max spent his working career on the railroad, retiring from Conrail in 1987.

Max is survived by his son; Jeffrey (Cynthia) Bryan of Reynoldsville, PA; two grandsons; Blake and Brandon; and five great grandchildren, all of Massachusetts.

There will be no public viewing, and a celebration of life will be announced at a later date. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Snyder – d'Argy Funeral Home, 206 E. Main Street, Reynoldsville, PA 15851. Online condolences and other information may be found by visiting www.snyderdargy.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Courier Express from Aug. 20 to Aug. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Snyder-D'Argy Funeral Home
206 Main St
Reynoldsville, PA 15851
(814) 653-8256
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Snyder-D'Argy Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved