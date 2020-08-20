Max A. Bryan, 94, of Reynoldsville, PA, passed away on August 19, 2020, at the DuBois Village. He was born on February 12, 1926, and attended Reynoldsville schools before joining the US Navy during World War II.
Following his discharge from the Navy, he married Roseanne Stanley of Reynoldsville in 1947 and they remained together until she passed away in 1993. Max's second wife, Nelda (Peters) Bryan, resides at the DuBois Village. Max spent his working career on the railroad, retiring from Conrail in 1987.
Max is survived by his son; Jeffrey (Cynthia) Bryan of Reynoldsville, PA; two grandsons; Blake and Brandon; and five great grandchildren, all of Massachusetts.
There will be no public viewing, and a celebration of life will be announced at a later date. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Snyder – d'Argy Funeral Home, 206 E. Main Street, Reynoldsville, PA 15851. Online condolences and other information may be found by visiting www.snyderdargy.com.