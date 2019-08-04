Home

Adamson Funeral Chapel
1312 Chestnut Avenue
DuBois, PA 15801
(814)-371-2934
Visitation
Monday, Aug. 5, 2019
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Adamson Funeral Chapel
1312 Chestnut Avenue
DuBois, PA 15801
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Aug. 5, 2019
6:00 PM
Adamson Funeral Chapel
1312 Chestnut Avenue
DuBois, PA 15801
View Map
Megan D. Wood


2001 - 2019
Megan D. Wood Obituary
Megan D. Wood, 18, DuBois, passed away Thursday, August 1, 2019 from injuries sustained in an automobile accident.
Born June 10, 2001, in Indianapolis, Indiana, she was the daughter of Dale and Jami (Buck) Wood. They survive.
Megan attended DuBois Area Schools. She loved to make people smile and care for her daughter, Eliza. She was Baptist by faith.
In addition to her parents, she is survived by a daughter, Eliza Rose Wood, DuBois; three stepsisters, a stepbrother, and their families; maternal grandparents, Linda and Mike Lingenfelter, DuBois, and James and Tammy Buck, Rossiter; paternal grandparents, Sally and Wes Rowley, St. College, and Harry Clark, DuBois; a brother, Ryan (Brittany) Wood, Indianapolis, Indiana, as well as two nieces, a nephew, aunts, uncles, and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her great-grandparents and her grandfather, Scott Beck.
Friends and family will be received Monday, August 5, 2019 from 2-6 p.m. at the Adamson Funeral Chapel, Inc. Following the visitation, a funeral service will be held at 6 p.m. from the funeral chapel with Rev. Kevin Bockus officiating.
To defer funeral expenses, the family requests memorial donations be sent to the Adamson Funeral Chapel, Inc., 1312 Chestnut Ave., DuBois, PA 15801.
Online condolences may be made at www.adamsonfuneral.com.
Published in The Courier Express on Aug. 4, 2019
