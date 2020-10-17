Melissa Dawn "Missy" McGranor, passed away unexpectedly, from a sudden illness, at the age of 48, on September 18, 2020, at her home in Greensboro, North Carolina.



Missy was born in Erie, on June 6, 1972. Her parents are Bonnie McGranor of Erie and her stepfather, James, of Colorado.



She grew up in DuBois, Pa. and graduated from DuBois Area High School in 1990 before returning to Erie to begin her career in the medical field. Missy earned an Associate Degree in surgical technology and later in her career returned to earn another Associate Degree in Ultrasonography. Melissa thrived in her work which allowed her to travel and reside in many places throughout the United States including Jackson, Mississippi and Orlando, Port Charlotte, and Miami, Florida. She moved back to Erie before relocating to Greensboro, North Carolina, where she worked at Alliance Urology Specialists until her untimely passing.



Melissa was preceded in death by both sets of grandparents: Lester H. and Esther (Murray) Pifer and John A. and Martha (Fuller) McGranor; an aunt, Patty Pifer; and an uncle, Lester L. Pifer, who died shortly after birth. One day after her death, her biological father, Tom, passed away.



In addition to her parents, she leaves to cherish her memory, brother Michael (Kelly); nieces Chloe, to whom she was Godmother, and Savannah; and nephew, Patrick, all of Dubois; her half siblings, Tommy and Shelly; and two stepbrothers who were also a special part of her life, Brad (Pam) and Blake (Joni); as well as several aunts and cousins. Her memory will forever live on in her precious dog, "Gracie Mae" who now lives with her Grammy Bonnie; and special friends, Frank and Shelly here in Erie.



Due to COVID-19 restrictions, there will be no service for Melissa at this time. A memorial service, in her honor, will be conducted at a later date.



Rest in peace, baby girl, until we meet again…Mom

