Home

POWERED BY

Services
Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium
211 S Main St
Du Bois, PA 15801
(814) 371-2040
Memorial service
Thursday, Sep. 26, 2019
12:00 PM
Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium
211 S Main St
Du Bois, PA 15801
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Melissa Getz
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Melissa K. Getz


1968 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Melissa K. Getz Obituary
Melissa K. Getz, age 51, of DuBois, PA, died Saturday, September 21, 2019, at her home.
Born on April 26, 1968, in Wooster, OH, she was the daughter of Richard Randles and Rosemary Hixonbaugh. Her father survives and lives in Massillon, Ohio. Her mother preceded her in death.
Melissa was a homemaker and loved crafts and gardening. most of all, she loved being with her family.
She is survived by her longtime companion, Ted Schoening, with whom she made her home; children: Christopher Snyder and his wife Julia of DuBois, PA, Courtney Kline and her husband Jacob of DuBois, PA; and Brandon Rowles of Uniontown, PA; four brothers: Ronald May of Jacksonville, FL, Matthew Horn of DuBois, PA, Steve Fieldson of Stump Creek, PA, and Richard Fieldson of DuBois, PA; and six grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by two sisters, Carol Walker and Eleanor Bell.
There will be no public visitation.
A memorial service will be held on Thursday, September 26, 2019 at 12 p.m. from the Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium, Inc., DuBois, with Pastor Terry Felt officiating.
The Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium Inc. is in charge of arrangements.
Online condolences can be made to www.baronickfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Courier Express on Sept. 23, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Melissa's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now