Melissa K. Getz, age 51, of DuBois, PA, died Saturday, September 21, 2019, at her home.
Born on April 26, 1968, in Wooster, OH, she was the daughter of Richard Randles and Rosemary Hixonbaugh. Her father survives and lives in Massillon, Ohio. Her mother preceded her in death.
Melissa was a homemaker and loved crafts and gardening. most of all, she loved being with her family.
She is survived by her longtime companion, Ted Schoening, with whom she made her home; children: Christopher Snyder and his wife Julia of DuBois, PA, Courtney Kline and her husband Jacob of DuBois, PA; and Brandon Rowles of Uniontown, PA; four brothers: Ronald May of Jacksonville, FL, Matthew Horn of DuBois, PA, Steve Fieldson of Stump Creek, PA, and Richard Fieldson of DuBois, PA; and six grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by two sisters, Carol Walker and Eleanor Bell.
There will be no public visitation.
A memorial service will be held on Thursday, September 26, 2019 at 12 p.m. from the Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium, Inc., DuBois, with Pastor Terry Felt officiating.
The Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium Inc. is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Courier Express on Sept. 23, 2019