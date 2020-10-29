Melvin John Jamison age 83 of Brockway, PA; died on Tuesday, October 27, 2020 at Penn Highlands DuBois.
Born on November 8, 1936 in Coal Glen, he was the son of the late Henry and Virginia Blake Jamison. On June 6, 1958 he was married to Maggie Mae Davis and she preceded him in death on November 22, 2004.
Retired, Melvin had been employed as a laborer/assembler at Gasbarre Products Inc. in DuBois. He served in the U.S. Army SP3 in the 33rd Infantry Regiment – Fort Kobbe Panama Canal Zone during the Korean Era. He was protestant by faith. Melvin was a member of the Orient Club in Brockway, the V.F.W. Club in DuBois and the Eagles Club in Brookville. Melvin enjoyed playing poker, hunting, fishing, gardening and especially hanging out with his family and friends.
He is survived by a daughter, Vicki (Don) Dietz of Brockway; a granddaughter, Alyssa Dietz; and a brother, Jerry (Peggy) Jamison of Kane, PA. He is also survived by two nieces that were like daughters to him, Barb Fitzsimmons and Jo Ann Senior, as well as other numerous nieces and nephews that he loved very much and enjoyed spending time with.
In addition to his parents and his wife he is also preceded in death by two sisters Florence "Dutch" Mitchell, Dorothy "Dot" Snell; and a brother, Jim Jamison.
Calling hours will be on Thursday, October 29 from 2-4 p.m. and 7-9 p.m. at the Carlson-Shugarts Funeral Home Inc. in Brockway. Due to Gov. Tom Wolf's Covid-19 mandate, we are permitted to have only 30 people in the building at a time. Please limit your stay inside during visitation so we can accommodate all who want to pay their respects. Social distancing guidelines will be followed and masks are required. A Funeral Service will be held on Friday, October 30 at 11 a.m. also at the funeral home with Rev. Dr. Victor Baxter officiating. Burial will follow in the Beechtree Cemetery. Full Military Honors will be accorded by Parson-Marnati Post #95 of the American Legion Friday morning at the cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to the Lighthouse Community Church 732 Main Street Brockway, PA 15824 or the Gateway Humane Society 1211 Airport Road Falls Creek, PA 15840. online condolences may be left at csfhinc.com