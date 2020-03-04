|
|
Meriam M. Alvetro, age 96, of DuBois, Pa., died Sunday, March 1, 2020, at Christ The King Manor.
Born on April 16, 1923, in Knoxdale, Pa., she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Bessie (Wadding) Weyant.
On May 6,1949, she married Nick Alvetro. He preceded her in death on November 24, 1988.
She had worked at B.F. Goodrich for over 30 years.
Meriam loved to work outside in her yard with her flowers and she loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.
She is survived by one daughter, Linda McFarland and her husband Fred of DuBois, Pa.; one brother, Joseph Weyant of Ridgway, Pa.; two grandchildren, Leslie McFarland and Denise Mazza; six great-grandchildren and five great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by one sister, Eileen Mauk, and three brothers: Bernard, Ardell and Derwood Weyant.
There will be no public visitation.
A private funeral service will be held from the chapel at Morningside Cemetery.
Burial will be in Morningside Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be made to a .
The Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium, Inc., DuBois, is in charge of arrangements.
Online condolences can be made to www.baronickfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Courier Express on Mar. 4, 2020