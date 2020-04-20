|
Michael A. Girosky, 57, of Reynoldsville, passed away Thursday, April 16, 2020, in Erie, after an extended illness. He was born December 31, 1962 in Erie; a son of the late Charles and Victoria (Gruda) Girosky.
Michael attended Strong Vincent High School in Erie before joining the US Army. He served with the 82nd Airborne Division and was also stationed in Aschaffenberg, Germany with the 1st Battalion, 4th Infantry. After the army he graduated with the 21st Class of the Ross Leffler School of Conservation in Harrisburg and was a Wildlife Conservation Officer with the Pennsylvania Game Commission until his retirement last year. He loved cooking, fishing and being on his boat.
Michael is survived by two children, Kimberly (Aaron) Deal, of Columbus, OH and Kirk Girosky (Ashley Hall) of Erie, their mother, Jeanette Girosky also of Erie, his cousins Dave (Stephanie) Gruda and James (Dorie) Gruda of Sykesville. Michael leaves behind his beloved girlfriend, Christine (Tina) Kluczynski of Erie, his dear friend Daniel Cooney of Erie and many other relatives and friends.
Michael was preceded in death by his parents and an infant brother Jonathan.
Private services will be held at the convenience of the family at the Leo Nedza Funeral Home in Sykesville with Fr. William Barron officiating. Burial will take place in Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary Catholic Cemetery in Sykesville.
Published in The Courier Express on Apr. 20, 2020