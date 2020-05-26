Michael A. "Rak" Rakovan, 61, of Summit Street, Brookville, PA, passed away May 21, 2020, peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family after a lengthy battle with cancer.



He was born on Sunday, Jan. 18, 1959, in Altoona, PA, the son of Martin Rakovan and Marian Kiser Rakovan.



On Aug. 13, 1983, in Snow Shoe, PA, he married the love of his life, Penny Borger, who survives.



Mike was a 1977 graduate of Brookville Area High School, and in 1981 received a bachelor's degree from Lock Haven University, where he played football and was proud to be a part of the 1979 PSAC championship team. After college he worked as the Recreation Director for the Punxsutawney Borough, and was the health/physical education teacher and outdoor adventure instructor for Abraxas in Marienville, PA. In 1993, Mike became the health and physical education teacher for the Brookville Area School District and retired in June of 2017 after 28 years. At the high school level, Mike coached football, wrestling, track and field and softball. While his kids were growing up, Mike coached Little League, Flag Football, girls' softball and was one of the first coaches for the Brookville Lumberjacks.



Mike was a member of the Immaculate Conception Church in Brookville, PA, and was a Third Degree of the Knights of Columbus. He loved the outdoors and was an avid hunter. He enjoyed gathering wild mushrooms and making wine. But most of all, he loved his grandchildren and being at camp with his family and friends.



Mike is survived by sons: Josh Rakovan (wife Jenny) of Danville, PA; Jesse Rakovan of Atlanta, GA; daughter Samantha Heirendt (husband Eric) of Pittsburgh, PA; grandchildren, Evelyn, Owen, and Heath Rakovan; and brother, Marty R. Rakovan of Brookville.



He was preceded in death by his parents and one brother, Mark Rakovan.



Because of current circumstances a private Commissioning Ceremony will be celebrated by the family.



Arrangements are under the care of the Peterson Funeral Home of Brookville, PA.

