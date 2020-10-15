Michael Douglas "Big Mike" Stiles, 63, of Reynoldsville, PA, passed away on Tuesday, October 13, 2020, at his home. He was born on December 1, 1956, to the late William Henry and Arlene Elizabeth (Doan) Stiles in DuBois, PA.
Big Mike attended and graduated from the DuBois Area High School. He was a member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles #965 in Falls Creek, PA, as well as the Big O Club in DuBois, PA. Big Mike loved nature and spent as much time in it as he could while hunting and fishing. He also loved to cook and entertain, and spent as much time with his friends as he could.
Big Mike was survived by two children; Robert Miles "Bob" Stiles; Michele Arlene (Eric) Pawling; their mother; Cynthia (Leonard) Prodorutti; two grandchildren; Mason Saylor Pawling; Emlynn Ashley Pawling; and two siblings; Robert Lawrence (Robin Lucas) Stiles; and Vicki (Todd) Long.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in passing by one brother; Daniel L. Stiles.
Family and friends will be received on Friday, October 16, 2020, from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Snyder – d'Argy Funeral Home, 206 E. Main Street, Reynoldsville, PA 15851. Final interment will take place at the Reynoldsville Cemetery, Reynoldsville, Jefferson Co., PA. Memorial contributions can be made in his name to the Olympic Athletic Club, 205 New St., DuBois, PA 15801. Online condolences and other information may be found by visiting www.snyderdargy.com