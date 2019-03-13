Michael J. Duffalo, age 38, of Seventh Ave., Brockway, PA, died Sunday, March 10, 2019, at Penn Highlands Clearfield Hospital.
Born on March 1, 1981, in DuBois, PA, he was the son of John Duffalo, Jr. and Susan Jamison Koppenhaver. His father survives and lives in DuBois. His mother survives and lives in Troutville, PA.
Michael made his home with Amanda Reed for 19 years.
He enjoyed hunting and fishing and was a talented artist.
Michael is survived by two daughters, Mikayla Duffalo of Brockway, PA and Saige Reed of Ridgway, PA; his stepfather, Keith Koppenhaver of Troutville, PA; two sisters, Christina Rivas of Pittsburgh, PA and Barbara Trunzo of DuBois, PA; a grandchild, Jocelynn Reed; his paternal grandmother, Shirley Duffalo of DuBois, PA and numerous aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his paternal grandfather and his maternal grandparents.
There will be no public visitation and a funeral service will be held at the convenience of the family.
The Baronick Funeral Home and Crematorium, Inc., DuBois, is in charge of arrangements.
Online condolences can be made to www.baronickfuneralhome.com
Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium
211 S Main St
Du Bois, PA 15801
(814) 371-2040
Published in The Courier Express on Mar. 13, 2019