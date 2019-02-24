Michael J. Visnosky, Jr. of DuBois, PA, died Thursday, February 21, 2019, at Penn Highlands Hospital, Brookville, PA.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Michael J. Visnosky Jr..
Born on August 8, 1947, in Bloomsburg, PA, he was the son of the late Michael J. Visnosky, Sr.and Hannah Margaret Parker Visnosky of Elysburg, PA.
On February 12, 1994, he married Martha Ellen James. She survives.
Michael is survived by one son, Brian Visnosky of Indiana, PA; one step daughter, Tricia Oakum of West Chester, PA; one sister, Hannah Knittle of Bloomsburg, PA; and one brother, Robert Visnosky and his wife Nancy of Elysburg, PA.
There will be no public visitation.
The Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium is in charge of arrangements.
Online condolences may be sent to www.baronickfuneralhome.com.
Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium
211 S Main St
Du Bois, PA 15801
(814) 371-2040
Published in The Courier Express on Feb. 24, 2019