Born on January 18, 1969 in New Kensington, PA; he was the son of Arthur and Josephine Kulick Schrecongost who survive and live in Brookville, PA.



Mike was a 1987 graduate of Burrell High School. He was employed at Giant Eagle and was a Radiologic Technician at UPMC St. Margaret's Hospital in Pittsburgh. He was Catholic by Faith.



Mike served in the U.S. Army as a Medic during Operation Desert Storm. He enjoyed hunting and fishing.



In addition to his parents Art and Jo he is also survived by a daughter Emily Schrecongost of Natrona Heights who he loved unconditionally, a sister Deborah (Louis) Kupas of Austintown, Ohio; a niece Sarah and a nephew Jacob. Mike is also survived by several aunts and uncles. He is preceded in death by his paternal grandmother Ruthlee Eshenbaugh and his paternal step grandfather Charles Eshenbaugh, and his maternal grandparents John and Ann Kulick.



All Funeral Services for Mike will be private at the convenience of his family. Burial will be in the Riggs Cemetery at Richardsville, PA.



Memorial donations may be made to the . The Carlson-Shugarts Funeral Home Inc. in Brockway is handling the arrangements.



