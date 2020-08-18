Michael Warren Turk, 56, of Sykesville, PA died from complications of diabetes on 13 August 2020 at Magee Women's Hospital, Pittsburgh, PA.
Michael was born August 30, 1963 in Oil City, PA the 2nd son to Richard W. and Patricia A. (Smith) Turk, and they preceded him in death. Michael is survived by brothers David Charles and Kent John Turk and sister Gretchen Ann Colgan, and many Aunts, Uncles, Cousins, Nieces and Nephews.
Michael graduated from Oil City High School and was employed by Spragues Bus Service and later Jewels Bussing.
Michael was a loyal friend to many and special friends to Diane Scott and the Randy Lyons family.
He enjoyed fishing, woodworking, and tinkering.
Per Michaels wishes there will be no visitation or service, burial will be in Plumer Cemetery, Oil City, PA.
Donations can be made to a charity of one's choice
.
2 Timothy 4:7 I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith.