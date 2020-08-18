1/
Michael Warren Turk
1963 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Michael's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Michael Warren Turk, 56, of Sykesville, PA died from complications of diabetes on 13 August 2020 at Magee Women's Hospital, Pittsburgh, PA.

Michael was born August 30, 1963 in Oil City, PA the 2nd son to Richard W. and Patricia A. (Smith) Turk, and they preceded him in death. Michael is survived by brothers David Charles and Kent John Turk and sister Gretchen Ann Colgan, and many Aunts, Uncles, Cousins, Nieces and Nephews.

Michael graduated from Oil City High School and was employed by Spragues Bus Service and later Jewels Bussing.

Michael was a loyal friend to many and special friends to Diane Scott and the Randy Lyons family.

He enjoyed fishing, woodworking, and tinkering.

Per Michaels wishes there will be no visitation or service, burial will be in Plumer Cemetery, Oil City, PA.

Donations can be made to a charity of one's choice.

2 Timothy 4:7 I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Courier Express on Aug. 18, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
August 18, 2020
He was a good guy and great Uncle to Jacquie and Nicholas.
Teresa Turk
Family
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved