Michele Diane (Duttry) Calvert
1943 - 2020
Michele Diane (Duttry) Calvert, 76, of Sykesville, PA, passed away during the morning hours of Tuesday, September 29, 2020, at her home. She was born on October 20, 1943, to the late Amos E. and Clara (Bundy) Duttry in DuBois, PA.

She attended the DuBois School District. Michele married Thomas James Calvert on June 12, 1962, in Sykesville; Thomas preceded her in passing in February of 2000. For a short time after her husbands passing she worked at Christ the King Manor in DuBois.

Michele was a Christian woman who was Protestant by faith. She enjoyed riding motorcycle with her husband, and she was blessed to serve as a loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother who put family above all else.

Michele is survived by three children; Thomas E. Calvert, Cindy D. Ghezzi, Diane M. Scott, three siblings; Dorothy Ross, Jerome Duttry, Larry Duttry, six grandchildren; and several great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents and husband, Michele was preceded in passing by one brother; Gerald A. Duttry, four sisters; Jeannette Burns, Marlene P. Anthony, Pauline E. Anderson, Marion C. Palmer, and one infant son.

Services will be held privately by the family and broadcast publicly on Friday, October 2, 2020, beginning at 12 p.m. and officiated by Pastor Kevin Brooks. Interment will take place at Reynoldsville Cemetery, Reynoldsville, Jefferson Co., PA. Online condolences and other information may be found by visiting www.snyderdargy.com

A live broadcast of the service may be viewed by selecting the button below her obituary on www.snyderdargy.com or by entering http://webcast.funeralvue.com/events/viewer/37830 into your web browser.

Published in The Courier Express on Oct. 1, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Snyder-D'Argy Funeral Home
206 Main St
Reynoldsville, PA 15851
(814) 653-8256
