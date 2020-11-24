Michelle Litzinger, 62, of Ashville, died November 22, 2020 at home. Born December 29, 1957 in Spangler, daughter of Albert and Jeannine (Zern) Yahner.
She was preceded in death by her father Albert, and brother Randy Yahner and his wife Diane.
She is survived by mother of Jeannine, of Patton; fiancé, Joseph Carroll of Ashville; stepdaughter, Erin (Chris) Gabany; step grandchildren, Paityn and Nathan; brothers and sister, Debera (Frank) Damratroski of Houston, TX, Robert Yahner of New York City, NY, Jody (Patty) Yahner of York, PA, Ed (Mary Beth) Yahner of Brockway, PA, and Brian Yahner of Hazleton, PA; nieces and nephews: David Damratroski and Dana Barger of Houston, TX, Tammy Snyder and Tracy of Baltimore, MD, Janelle and Joshua of Patton, PA, Joel, Gavin, Pierce, and Reese of Brockway, PA, and Kaleb Yahner of Hazleton, PA.
Michelle adored her grandchildren and enjoyed the great outdoors and four wheeling. She had worked as a personal care home administrator for Philip Taylor House in Brookville and as a marketing director for Helpmates in Ridgway.
There will be no viewing. Michelle attended St. Thomas Catholic Church, Ashville, and due to the corona virus situation, a private funeral Mass will be celebrated by Rev. Robert Reese. Arrangements in charge of Gibbons Funeral Home, 1688 Liberty St., Ashville, PA 16613. www.gibbonsfhashvillecoalport.com