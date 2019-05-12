Guest Book View Sign Service Information Leo Nedza Funeral Home 199 West DuBois Avenue Du Bois , PA 15801 (814)-371-4567 Visitation 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Leo Nedza Funeral Home 199 West DuBois Avenue Du Bois , PA 15801 View Map Mass of Christian Burial 10:30 AM St. Bonaventure Catholic Church Grampian , PA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Mildred Elaine (Ransom) Bloom, 89, formerly of Chestnut Grove, passed away May 8, 2019 at Christ the King Manor, DuBois. Born November 19, 1929 in Brooklyn, NY, she was the daughter of the late Roswell Lee and Alice Ethel (Girard) Ransom. Mildred married the late Albert Baker Bloom Sr. on May 2, 1954.

She is survived by five children: Charles Eskew of Kansas City, MO, Frances Desper of Stuarts Draft, VA, Albert (Donna) Bloom, Jr. of Chestnut Grove, PA, Daniel (Edna) Bloom of Rockton, PA and James (Jodie) Bloom of Chestnut Grove, PA as well as her beloved grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Her sister Grace Nave, Tucson, AZ, and a brother Girard Ransom, Tucson, AZ, also survive.

In addition to her parents and husband, Mildred was preceded in death by a sister, Audrey Frazier, an infant son, Thomas Bloom, and a grandson, Aaron Flango.

Mildred was diligent homemaker, learning the art of gardening and food preservation after arriving in Clearfield County as a young wife and mother. For many years Mildred actively volunteered with the St. Theresa's Guild at St. Bonaventure Catholic Church in Grampian. She greatly enjoyed gathering family and friends together, especially on holidays. Above all, Mildred was a loving soul and loyal friend.

Visitation will be held on Monday from 6 until 8 p.m. at the Leo Nedza Funeral Home in DuBois. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, May 13, at 10:30 a.m. at St. Bonaventure Catholic Church in Grampian with Fr. Steve Collins as celebrant. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

Family suggests memorials to Christ the King Manor.

