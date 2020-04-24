|
|
Mildred H. Miller, age 94 of DuBois, PA, died Wednesday, April 22, 2020.
Born on November 8, 1925, in Helvetia, PA, she was the daughter of the late George and Mary (Gomola) Kopnitsky.
Mildred was a 1943 graduate of Brady High School and the valedictorian of her class.
On November 19, 1946, she married James Miller. He preceded her in death in 1974.
Mildred was a homemaker. She was a member of the Church of Our Saviour in DuBois, PA, and the Episcopal Church Women. She enjoyed her family, cooking and baking, reading, especially the works of Charles Dickens, and the family dogs.
She is survived by 1 son (James Miller of Curwensville, PA) and 1 daughter (Mary Jane Miller of DuBois, PA). She is also survived by a sister (Mary Anasti of Erie, PA) and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her sisters (Martha Boyle, Irene Shugarts, Dorothy Kephart and Elsie Tssario).
Due to the current situation with COVID-19, a private service for the immediate family will be held at the Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium, Inc. with Father Zeke Coughlin officiating.
Interment will be in Morningside Cemetery, DuBois, PA.
Memorial donations may be made to Gateway Humane Society, 1121 Airport Road, Falls Creek, PA 15840.
Online condolences can be sent to www.baronickfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Courier Express from Apr. 24 to Apr. 25, 2020