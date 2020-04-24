Home

POWERED BY

Services
Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium
211 S Main St
Du Bois, PA 15801
(814) 371-2040
Resources
More Obituaries for Mildred Miller
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mildred H. Miller


1925 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mildred H. Miller Obituary
Mildred H. Miller, age 94 of DuBois, PA, died Wednesday, April 22, 2020.

Born on November 8, 1925, in Helvetia, PA, she was the daughter of the late George and Mary (Gomola) Kopnitsky.

Mildred was a 1943 graduate of Brady High School and the valedictorian of her class.

On November 19, 1946, she married James Miller. He preceded her in death in 1974.

Mildred was a homemaker. She was a member of the Church of Our Saviour in DuBois, PA, and the Episcopal Church Women. She enjoyed her family, cooking and baking, reading, especially the works of Charles Dickens, and the family dogs.

She is survived by 1 son (James Miller of Curwensville, PA) and 1 daughter (Mary Jane Miller of DuBois, PA). She is also survived by a sister (Mary Anasti of Erie, PA) and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her sisters (Martha Boyle, Irene Shugarts, Dorothy Kephart and Elsie Tssario).

Due to the current situation with COVID-19, a private service for the immediate family will be held at the Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium, Inc. with Father Zeke Coughlin officiating.

Interment will be in Morningside Cemetery, DuBois, PA.

Memorial donations may be made to Gateway Humane Society, 1121 Airport Road, Falls Creek, PA 15840.

Online condolences can be sent to www.baronickfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Courier Express from Apr. 24 to Apr. 25, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mildred's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -