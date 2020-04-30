|
Mildred L. Dillingham, age 89, passed away on Monday, April 27, 2020, at the Oak Leaf Manor South Nursing Home in Millersville, PA.
She was born in Rockton, PA on Jan. 7, 1931, the daughter of the late Lester and Leona (Kirk) Spicher.
She graduated from DuBois High School, Class of 1948.
She married Donald Gelnett on Feb. 22, 1950. He preceded her in death in 1965. She later married William A. "Bert" Dillingham in 1970 and moved to the Lancaster area. Her husband survives.
"Millie," as she was known to family and friends, worked at Cameron in Reynoldsville and B.F. Goodrich in DuBois. She later retired from Automatic Timing and Control Company of Lancaster, PA.
She liked working in her flower beds, traveling and especially spending time with her family and friends.
She is also survived by her daughter, Colleen Overturf-Snyder of Penfield, PA; her son, Donald Gelnett and his wife, Peggy, of Bowmansville, PA; her stepdaughter, Denise Dillingham of Denver, PA; four grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and one great-great grandchild. She is also survived by her siblings: Carol Brubaker and her husband, Ed, Mary Lou Miller and her husband Robert, Marilyn Sayers, Kenneth Spicher and his wife, Ginny, and Allen Spicher, all of the DuBois area.
She was preceded in death by her daughter, Karen Petersheim; granddaughters, Jennifer Overturf Pittsley and Christina Gelnett; a sister, Miriam Kirk; and brothers: Donald, Raymond and Robert Spicher.
Due to current circumstances, there will be a private visitation and funeral service at the Baronick Funeral Home and Crematorium Inc., with Pastor Brett Dinger officiating.
The service will be live-streamed on Saturday, May 2, 2020, at 10 a.m. and can be viewed by going to www.facebook.com/baronickfuneralhome.
Burial will be in Rockton Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be made to a .
Published in The Courier Express on Apr. 30, 2020