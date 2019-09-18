|
|
Mildred M. "Millie" Radzavich, age 93, of DuBois, PA, died Monday, September 16, 2019 at Christ The King Manor.
Born on May 2, 1926 in Soldier, PA, she was the daughter of the late John & Mary (Pruzinsky) Wascovich.
On September 4, 1948, she married Benedict Radzavich. He preceded her in death on May 30, 2002.
Millie retired from Brockway Glass Company after 20 years of service. Prior to that, she was a waitress at the Litts Club and DuBois Country Club.
She was a member of the former St. Joseph Roman Catholic Church and currently a member of St. Michael the Archangel Roman Catholic Church.
She loved to go shopping and play cards with her friends.
Millie is survived by two sons, David Radzavich and his wife Elizabeth of Reynoldsville, PA and Richard Radzavich and his wife Eileen of Tonawanda, NY; a brother, Lawrence Wascovich of Gardena, CA; and five grandchildren: Brian and Todd Strasavich and Matt, Nate and Renee Radzavich.
She was preceded in death by her daughter, Donna Strasavich and three brothers, John, Eugene, and William Wascovich.
Visitation will be on Thursday, September 19, 2019 from 5 p.m. – 8 p.m. at the Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium, Inc.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, September 20, 2019 at 10 a.m. from St. Joseph Roman Catholic Church with Msgr. Richard Siefer as celebrant.
Burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery.
Memorials may be placed with a .
Online condolences can be made to www.baronickfuneralhome.com
Published in The Courier Express on Sept. 18, 2019