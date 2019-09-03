|
Miriam J. Henry, age 81, of Falls Creek, PA, died Sunday, September 1, 2019 at her home.
Born on November 14, 1937 in Rockton, PA, she was the daughter of the late William and Mildred (Swope) Huey.
On December 18, 1955, she married Elwood G. Henry, Jr. He preceded her in death on February 20, 2013.
Miriam was a homemaker. She enjoyed bowling, working in her garden and crafts.
She is survived by her children, Don Henry and his wife Courtney of Falls Creek, PA, Cheryl Theisen and her husband Jack of Brookville, PA, Michael Henry and his wife Renee of Falls Creek, PA, Jody Henry of Reynoldsville, PA and Kimberly Krach and her husband Jeff of Falls Creek, PA; sisters, Florence Platt, Donna Schuckers and Judy Hollopeter; brothers, Howard and Fred Huey; 24 grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by two sons, Melvin Henry, Sr. and Elwood Henry, III; and one brother, Leroy Huey.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, September 4, 2019 from 1 p.m. – 4 p.m. at the Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium, Inc., DuBois.
A funeral service will be held on Wednesday at 4 p.m. at the funeral home with Pastor David Neagele officiating.
Burial will be in Beechwoods Cemetery.
Memorial may be made to Penn Highlands Hospice, 100 Hospital Avenue, DuBois, PA 15801.
Online condolences can be sent www.baronickfuneral home.com.
Published in The Courier Express on Sept. 3, 2019