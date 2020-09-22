Mona Ruth Wilson Hart, age 88, of DuBois, PA died Sunday, September 20, 2020, at Christ the King Manor.
Born on January 15, 1932, in DuBois, PA, she was the daughter of the late Harry and Frances (Guiher) Wilson Sr.
In December of 1955, she married Charles J. Hart. He preceded her in death on May 10, 1972.
Mona was a homemaker. She enjoyed watching the Pittsburgh Steelers, ice skating, reading, doing puzzles, crosswords and bowling. Above all, she enjoyed spending time with her family.
She is survived by five children: Doris M. Gruda and her husband, James, of Sykesville, PA, John C. Hart and his wife, Linda, of DuBois, PA, Dennis M. Hart and his wife, Malibu, of Fischer, Texas, and Thomas A. Hart and Howard G. Hart, both of DuBois; two sisters, Hazel Pringle and her husband, Jack, and Rena Miles and her husband, Burton, both of DuBois; five grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by two brothers, Robert and Harry Wilson Jr.
The family would like to extend their gratitude to the staff at Christ The King Manor for their excellent care.
Due to current circumstances, a private family visitation and funeral service will be held from the Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium Inc., with Pastor Mark Montgomery officiating.
The funeral service will be live streamed on Thursday, September 24, 2020, at 11 a.m. and may be viewed by going to www.facebook.com/baronickfuneralhome.
Burial will follow in Morningside Cemetery.
Memorials may be placed with St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Online condolences can be made to www.baronickfuneralhome.com.