1/1
Mona Ruth Hart
1932 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mona's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mona Ruth Wilson Hart, age 88, of DuBois, PA died Sunday, September 20, 2020, at Christ the King Manor.

Born on January 15, 1932, in DuBois, PA, she was the daughter of the late Harry and Frances (Guiher) Wilson Sr.

In December of 1955, she married Charles J. Hart. He preceded her in death on May 10, 1972.

Mona was a homemaker. She enjoyed watching the Pittsburgh Steelers, ice skating, reading, doing puzzles, crosswords and bowling. Above all, she enjoyed spending time with her family.

She is survived by five children: Doris M. Gruda and her husband, James, of Sykesville, PA, John C. Hart and his wife, Linda, of DuBois, PA, Dennis M. Hart and his wife, Malibu, of Fischer, Texas, and Thomas A. Hart and Howard G. Hart, both of DuBois; two sisters, Hazel Pringle and her husband, Jack, and Rena Miles and her husband, Burton, both of DuBois; five grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by two brothers, Robert and Harry Wilson Jr.

The family would like to extend their gratitude to the staff at Christ The King Manor for their excellent care.

Due to current circumstances, a private family visitation and funeral service will be held from the Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium Inc., with Pastor Mark Montgomery officiating.

The funeral service will be live streamed on Thursday, September 24, 2020, at 11 a.m. and may be viewed by going to www.facebook.com/baronickfuneralhome.

Burial will follow in Morningside Cemetery.

Memorials may be placed with St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

Online condolences can be made to www.baronickfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Courier Express on Sep. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium
211 S Main St
Du Bois, PA 15801
(814) 371-2040
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved