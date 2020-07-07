N. Jane Morgan, 84, DuBois, passed away into the arms of her savior on Monday, July 6, 2020, at UPMC Montiferre Hospital.
Born December 2, 1935, in Jefferson, PA, she was the daughter of the late Milton and Catherine (Engell) Dahl.
On August 26, 1961, she married Donald E. Morgan in DuBois. He survives.
Jane was a medic in the U.S. Army, a telephone operator, and was employed by Brockway Glass. She was a dedicated wife, mom, and grandma above all else. Jane enjoyed reading, doing crafts, sewing, and spending time with her family. She was a member of First Baptist Church.
Jane is survived by three children, Terry (Peg) Morgan, Mark (Paula) Morgan, and Michelle Morgan, all of DuBois, five grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, and a sister.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers.
Private services were held for Jane's family with Rev. Mark Montgomery officiating. Interment will be in Chestnut Grove Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Adamson Funeral Chapel, Inc.
Memorial donations may be made to the Chestnut Grove Cemetery Association, 5075 Greenville Pike, Grampian, PA 16838.
Online condolences may be made at www.adamsonfuneral.com.