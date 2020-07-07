1/
N. Jane Morgan
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share N.'s life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
N. Jane Morgan, 84, DuBois, passed away into the arms of her savior on Monday, July 6, 2020, at UPMC Montiferre Hospital.
Born December 2, 1935, in Jefferson, PA, she was the daughter of the late Milton and Catherine (Engell) Dahl.
On August 26, 1961, she married Donald E. Morgan in DuBois. He survives.
Jane was a medic in the U.S. Army, a telephone operator, and was employed by Brockway Glass. She was a dedicated wife, mom, and grandma above all else. Jane enjoyed reading, doing crafts, sewing, and spending time with her family. She was a member of First Baptist Church.
Jane is survived by three children, Terry (Peg) Morgan, Mark (Paula) Morgan, and Michelle Morgan, all of DuBois, five grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, and a sister.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers.
Private services were held for Jane's family with Rev. Mark Montgomery officiating. Interment will be in Chestnut Grove Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Adamson Funeral Chapel, Inc.
Memorial donations may be made to the Chestnut Grove Cemetery Association, 5075 Greenville Pike, Grampian, PA 16838.
Online condolences may be made at www.adamsonfuneral.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Courier Express from Jul. 7 to Jul. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Adamson Funeral Chapel
1312 Chestnut Avenue
DuBois, PA 15801
(814)-371-2934
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved