|
|
Nancy Eileen Shenkle, 75, went to sleep and woke up in Heaven on Monday, January 20th in Durham, NC where she lived with her husband, Richard "Dick" Shenkle for the past 17 years. They enjoyed being out in the beautiful Carolina weather, catching musical concerts at local churches, and going out for "lupper" at their favorite pizza restaurant. Nancy had an amazing love for children and was a part time nanny to several different children, giving them forever memories of reading stories, going for walks, and special trips to McDonald's for Happy Meals. Before North Carolina they lived in Western Pennsylvania, raising their two kids and making wonderful memories at their farm home in Pleasant Valley with the ducks, roosters, and Tom the Turkey, to Main Street in DuBois and then Helvatia across from the pussy willow pond. Dick and Nancy met as children and have been in love since the 7th grade. They were married 56 years last March, weathering good and bad times together as best friends, and choosing to treat each other with honor and respect every day. She will be remembered for her faith in Jesus, her friendly smile, her amazing lasagna and her fun-loving nature.
Nancy is survived by her husband, Richard Dee Shenkle; her children, Richard and Mia Shenkle Jr. and Rebecca Shenkle Frantz; her grandchildren Sarah, Corey, Ricky, Dillon, and Josh; her great grandchildren Chase, Chloe, Xavier, and Clara; her sister, Patty Taylor; her siblings-in-law, (Lois) Shenkle, Fred Shenkle, (Fred) D'Antonio, (Nancy Jo) Shenkle, Nancy Lucas, Pete (Jan) Shenkle, Betty (Bob) Curry, and Laura Maczaczyj; many adoring nieces and nephews; and her sweet dog, Baby Abby.
She is preceded in death by her father and mother, Buford and Grace Davis; her father and mother-in-law Delbert and Dorothy Shenkle; her great grandson Mat "Cheeks" Silvis Jr.; her siblings-in-law Delbert Shenkle Jr., (Ruth) Shenkle, Bonnie D'Antonio, John Shenkle, (Lloyd) Lucas, William (Niece) Shenkle, and (Mike) Maczaczyj.
At her request, no services have been planned.
Published in The Courier Express on Jan. 24, 2020