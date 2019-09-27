|
Nancy L. Kuntz, age 75, of DuBois, Pa., died Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019, at Penn Highlands DuBois Hospital.
Born on Aug. 11, 1944, in DuBois, Pa., she was the daughter of the late Homer E. and Wilda (Kiel) Hand Sr.
On July 10, 1965, she married her husband of 54 years, Richard "Dick" Kuntz. He survives.
She retired from Ames Department Store after over 20 years of service.
Nancy was a graduate of DuBois Area High School Class of 1962 and member of Sabula United Methodist Church where she was very active in church affairs. She loved crocheting and playing solitaire on her tablet. Above all, she loved her family and was always there for them.
She is survived by two daughters, Colleen O'Harah and her husband, Daniel, of Reynoldsville, Pa., and Becky McClure and her husband, Tom, of Curwensville, Pa., two sisters, Jan Sullivan of Willard, Ohio, and Sandra Kalgren of DuBois, Pa., one brother, Homer Hand Jr. of DuBois, Pa., seven grandchildren, Jackie Kurten, Amanda and Greg Weber, Ashley Munoz, Emily O'Harah and Bryce and Zach McClure, two great-grandchildren, Stella and Geno Kurten, and one due in December.
She was preceded in death by one daughter, Missy Weber.
Visitation will be held on Friday, Sept. 27, 2019, from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. at the Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium Inc.
A funeral service will be held on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, at 11 a.m. from the funeral home with Pastor Butch Brunner officiating.
Burial will be in Morningside Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to Sabula United Methodist Church, 259 Kilmer Road, DuBois, PA 15801 and / or ALS Association, PO Box 37022, Boone, IA 50037-002.
Published in The Courier Express on Sept. 27, 2019