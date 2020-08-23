Nancy Lee Delp, age 72, of Egypt Road Brockway, Pa; died on Friday August 21, 2020, at her residence.
Born on October 25, 1947, in Brookville, Pa; she was the daughter of the late Fred and Carrie Morrison Hansen. On October 1, 1969, she was married to James A. Delp and he survives.
Retired, Nancy was the co-owner and secretary of Delp Excavating. She was a member of the Egypt Free Methodist Church, and enjoyed crocheting, knitting and spending winters in Florida with her husband.
In addition to her husband she is survived by a daughter Marci Delp of Brockway; a son Scott (kelley) Delp also of Brockway; a brother Gale (Julie) Hansen of Erie, PA; 4 grandchildren: Cassandra Delp, Brandon Delp, Gavin Delp, Chandler Nolet and 2 great-grandchildren Raylin and Kora.
Calling hours will be on Monday, August 24, from 6 PM to 8 PM at the Carlson-Shugarts Funeral Home Inc. in Brockway. A Funeral Service will be held on Tuesday, August 25, at 11:00 AM also at the funeral home with Pastor Brad Lockwood officiating. Burial will follow in Temple Cemetery in Hazen. Memorial donations may be made to the Egypt Free Methodist Church. online condolences may be left at csfhinc.com