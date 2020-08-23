1/1
Nancy Lee Delp
1947 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Nancy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Nancy Lee Delp, age 72, of Egypt Road Brockway, Pa; died on Friday August 21, 2020, at her residence.

Born on October 25, 1947, in Brookville, Pa; she was the daughter of the late Fred and Carrie Morrison Hansen. On October 1, 1969, she was married to James A. Delp and he survives.

Retired, Nancy was the co-owner and secretary of Delp Excavating. She was a member of the Egypt Free Methodist Church, and enjoyed crocheting, knitting and spending winters in Florida with her husband.

In addition to her husband she is survived by a daughter Marci Delp of Brockway; a son Scott (kelley) Delp also of Brockway; a brother Gale (Julie) Hansen of Erie, PA; 4 grandchildren: Cassandra Delp, Brandon Delp, Gavin Delp, Chandler Nolet and 2 great-grandchildren Raylin and Kora.

Calling hours will be on Monday, August 24, from 6 PM to 8 PM at the Carlson-Shugarts Funeral Home Inc. in Brockway. A Funeral Service will be held on Tuesday, August 25, at 11:00 AM also at the funeral home with Pastor Brad Lockwood officiating. Burial will follow in Temple Cemetery in Hazen. Memorial donations may be made to the Egypt Free Methodist Church. online condolences may be left at csfhinc.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Courier Express from Aug. 23 to Aug. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
24
Calling hours
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Carlson-Shugarts Funeral Home Inc
Send Flowers
AUG
25
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Carlson-Shugarts Funeral Home Inc
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Carlson-Shugarts Funeral Home Inc
1033 4Th Ave
Brockway, PA 15824
(814) 268-2732
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Carlson-Shugarts Funeral Home Inc

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved