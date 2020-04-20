Home

POWERED BY

Services
Carlson-Shugarts Funeral Home Inc
1033 4Th Ave
Brockway, PA 15824
(814) 268-2732
Resources
More Obituaries for Nancy Baka
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nancy M. (Renwick) Baka


1950 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Nancy M. (Renwick) Baka Obituary
Nancy M. Baka, age 69, of Patch Road, Brockway, PA, passed away on April 19, 2020, at her home.

Born on April 22, 1950, in DuBois, PA, she was the daughter of the late Joseph L. and Elaine A. Huffman Renwick. On June 27, 1970, she was married to Michael E. Baka and he survives.

Nancy was employed at Brockway Glass as a packer for 11 years, retiring in 1980 when her health started to decline. Nancy loved her Lord and she became a Catholic by faith, was a member at St. Tobias Church, and loved to sing in the church choir. She loved to listen to music from the Brockway cable TV channel, loved her pet dogs and especially loved spending a lot of time with her children and grandchildren.

In addition to her husband she is also survived by a sister, Marilyn Ivey of Charlotte, NC; a daughter, Michelle Vogel; a son, Michael J. Baka; a granddaughter, Katelyn Vogel; 4 grandsons: Corey and Tyler Vogel; Travis and Trevor Baka; a niece, Kimberly Ivey Delazier and a nephew, James (Amanda) Ivey both of Charlotte, NC; a niece, Sherry Baka of of Herndon, VA; a great niece, Madison and 2 great nephews, Benjamin and Owen all of Charlotte. Nancy is also survived by numerous cousins.

In addition to her parents she is also preceded in death by her maternal and paternal grandparents and numerous cousins.

A private family viewing as well as a private Mass of Christian Burial will celebrated with Fr. Leo Gallina presiding. Burial will follow in St. Tobias Cemetery in Brockway. The Carlson-Shugarts Funeral Home Inc. of Brockway is handling the arrangements. Memorial donations may be made to Highland View Health Care Center 90 Main Street Brockway, PA 15824

Online condolences may be left at csfhinc.com
Published in The Courier Express from Apr. 20 to Apr. 21, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Nancy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -