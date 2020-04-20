|
Nancy M. Baka, age 69, of Patch Road, Brockway, PA, passed away on April 19, 2020, at her home.
Born on April 22, 1950, in DuBois, PA, she was the daughter of the late Joseph L. and Elaine A. Huffman Renwick. On June 27, 1970, she was married to Michael E. Baka and he survives.
Nancy was employed at Brockway Glass as a packer for 11 years, retiring in 1980 when her health started to decline. Nancy loved her Lord and she became a Catholic by faith, was a member at St. Tobias Church, and loved to sing in the church choir. She loved to listen to music from the Brockway cable TV channel, loved her pet dogs and especially loved spending a lot of time with her children and grandchildren.
In addition to her husband she is also survived by a sister, Marilyn Ivey of Charlotte, NC; a daughter, Michelle Vogel; a son, Michael J. Baka; a granddaughter, Katelyn Vogel; 4 grandsons: Corey and Tyler Vogel; Travis and Trevor Baka; a niece, Kimberly Ivey Delazier and a nephew, James (Amanda) Ivey both of Charlotte, NC; a niece, Sherry Baka of of Herndon, VA; a great niece, Madison and 2 great nephews, Benjamin and Owen all of Charlotte. Nancy is also survived by numerous cousins.
In addition to her parents she is also preceded in death by her maternal and paternal grandparents and numerous cousins.
A private family viewing as well as a private Mass of Christian Burial will celebrated with Fr. Leo Gallina presiding. Burial will follow in St. Tobias Cemetery in Brockway. The Carlson-Shugarts Funeral Home Inc. of Brockway is handling the arrangements. Memorial donations may be made to Highland View Health Care Center 90 Main Street Brockway, PA 15824
Published in The Courier Express from Apr. 20 to Apr. 21, 2020