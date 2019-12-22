|
Nancy Thomas Malley of Pittsburgh, Pa., died November 15, 2019, at age 82. She was the beloved wife of Patrick, who predeceased her by three years. She is survived by her son Sean, her sister Evelyn Fauls, brother James Thomas and his wife Frances, fourteen nieces and nephews, many great-nieces and nephews, and a multitude of loving and devoted friends whom she considered family. In 1958 she graduated from the University of Pittsburgh and found employment at Robert Morris College. While teaching a myriad of subjects including typing, English, marriage and the family, and psychology, she earned the ranks of professor and professor emeritus. She received her PhD. from Pitt for her study in brain hemisphericity. She was a licensed psychologist and hypnotherapist. She holds the record for the longest term of faculty service to Robert Morris University - over fifty years. Services private. Arrangements by Wolfe Memorial, LLC. 412-731-5001.
Published in The Courier Express on Dec. 22, 2019