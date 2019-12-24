|
Nancy Buehler Young, 76, of Punxsutawney, (formerly of Pittsburgh) passed away peacefully at home on Sunday, December 22, 2019.
She was born in Pittsburgh on March 13, 1943. She was raised as the daughter of the late Frederick J. Buehler and Elizabeth Ann (Nelson) Buehler.
On April 24, 1965 she married her sweetheart, Joseph Taylor Young. Together they celebrated fifty-four years of marriage. He survives and resides in Punxsutawney.
She was a member of Edgewood Presbyterian Church in Pittsburgh
Nancy was a 1961 graduate of Taylor Allderdice High School in Pittsburgh. She went on to attend Robert Morris Business School.
Nancy was a fantastic mother of three rambunctious little boys. She was loving and amazing in her abilities to run a household, juggle daily chores, cook great meals, and be a positive and kind influence on her children.
When she moved to Punxsutawney, she went to work for the Area Agency on Aging in Brookville for eight years. She loved the people she met and worked with over the years.
In addition to her husband Joe, she is survived by three sons, Michael Taylor Young of Delmont, Joshua Frederick Young of Shaler and Aaron David Young of Wilkins Township; one brother, John Davis of Harrisonville, sister in-law Patricia Davis of Norwalk, CT; one sister, Pat Davis of Harrisonville; two best friends, Marianne Tishko and Joanie Bourke.
Preceded in death by her adoptive parents Frederick and Elizabeth Buehler, biological parents Chester Arthur Davis and Julia Naomi (Fetter) Davis and brother Chuck A. Davis.
Friends will be received from 2-7 p.m. Friday, December 27, 2019 at Shumaker Funeral Home, Inc., Punxsutawney.
A private funeral service will be held.
She will be interred at Taylor Cemetery in Falls Creek.
Memorial donations may be made in Nancy's memory to the Alzheimers Foundation.
Published in The Courier Express on Dec. 24, 2019